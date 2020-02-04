Subscribe

California sex offender dies 2 months after prison attack

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 4, 2020, 8:19AM

DELANO — A California state prison inmate has died more than two months after he was apparently attacked by his cellmate, corrections officials said Monday.

Noah Rutherford, 50, died Sunday from injuries he suffered Nov. 29 at Kern Valley State Prison, they said.

Rutherford was serving a 30-year sentence from Los Angeles County for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under 14 using force, violence or fear.

Officials said his cellmate, Steven Law, is suspected in his death. Law, 47, is serving a life sentence from Tulare County for armed robbery as a repeat offense.

The high-security prison north of Bakersfield houses about 3,550 inmates.

