Santa Rosa teen helps save mother, two dogs from house fire

Santa Rosa firefighters praised a local teenager who helped save her mother and two dogs, and quickly reported a fire at their west Santa Rosa home Monday afternoon.

A 16-year-old Santa Rosa girl called 911 when a fire broke out in the master suite of their two-story home in the Vintage Oaks neighborhood around 3:40 p.m., according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

She carried her mother downstairs as flames filled the top-floor bedroom, and she was able to get their two pets clear of the smoke and heat, Santa Rosa Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner said.

No one was injured, and the fire was knocked down with ease, he said.

“The daughter did a good job getting her (mother) downstairs and getting the two dogs in the house outside to safety,” Gloeckner said. “For a 16-year-old girl, she did a good job.”

A private paramedic team was the first crew to arrive and had trouble getting the mother out of the house. She was intoxicated and combative, and “didn’t have an understanding of what was going on,” Gloeckner said.

Firefighters helped the paramedics get her outside when they arrived.

A ladder truck crew cut a ventilation hole in the roof to help clear the smoke. Firefighters took a hose upstairs to extinguish the blaze.

The master bedroom was a total loss, Gloeckner said, and the upstairs area has been closed off by Santa Rosa building officials until repairs are completed.

However, a portion of the second floor suffered minimal smoke and heat damage, and the downstairs was “totally untouched,” he said. The estimated damage was $50,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Gloeckner said.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.