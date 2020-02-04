Bay Area has the highest concentration of coronavirus cases in the US

With four of the country’s 11 confirmed cases, Northern California as of Monday had become home to the U.S.’s highest concentration of the coronavirus, a distinction that public health officials say they have been preparing for given the region’s close ties to China.

Santa Clara County Health Officer Sara Cody said she wasn’t surprised as she announced the first confirmed case in the Bay Area Friday in a local man who had returned from traveling in China, where the disease outbreak originated. Her department had “been preparing for this possibility for weeks, knowing that we were likely to eventually confirm a case.”

In the days since, a second Santa Clara County case and two more in neighboring San Benito County have been confirmed, including the second-known case of person-to-person transmission within the U.S.

“We have a lot of residents with families in Asia and a lot of business travel, high-tech travel,” Cody said Monday. “I’d be quite surprised if we don’t have additional cases.”

The situation is rapidly evolving. Airlines are canceling most flights between the Bay Area and China, and the U.S. has undertaken extraordinary measures to slow the spread of the virus in North America, barring entry to most non-citizens who visited China in the past two weeks.

Four military bases — including Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield — were selected to house individuals who were evacuated while traveling overseas due to the virus.

According to a Travis Air Force Base Facebook post, the base was selected to assist the Department of Health and Human Services at the request of Defense Secretary Mark Esper to provide housing for at least 250 people at four different Department of Defense installations through Feb. 29.

According to a Twitter post by Jonathan Rath Hoffman, Esper’s public affairs assistant, the other three bases were the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and the 168th Regiment Regional Training Institute in Colorado.

Most of the 17,000 cases worldwide have been in China, where more than 300 people have died from the virus since the outbreak erupted in the city of Wuhan, about 500 miles west of Shanghai.

But the Philippines over the weekend confirmed the death a 44-year-old man there from Wuhan — the first fatality outside of China — and his 38-year-old female companion, also from Wuhan, has also tested positive for the virus and was hospitalized in Manila.

In the U.S., two cases have been confirmed in Southern California in addition to the four in Northern California. Two have been confirmed in Illinois and one each in the states of Washington, Arizona and Massachusetts.

In the Bay Area’s Chinese American communities, fears are running high. At Pacific Rim Plaza in north San Jose, business has been down all weekend at restaurants and shops, retailers say.

Henry Pei, who owns a vitamin supplement store called Healthsource U.S.A. at the strip mall on Hostetter Road, posted handwritten signs in Mandarin on the door and at the counter of his shop warning people to stay away if they have been to China over the past two weeks.

“Business has almost stopped,” said Pei adding that face masks and hand sanitizer are selling out everywhere. “Everyone is scared.”

At the beauty parlor next door, hair stylist May Yip says she’s especially worried being in such close physical contact with her customers, and she doesn’t like wearing a mask because it’s hard to breathe.