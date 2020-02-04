Subscribe

Healdsburg adopts rental rules requiring landlords pay tenant relocation fees for no-fault evictions

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 4, 2020, 12:17PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Healdsburg City Council adopted new housing rules Monday that require landlords to pay for up to three months of rent for tenants who are evicted through no fault of their own.

The measures go beyond a new state law that requires one month of free rent — or equivalent relocation assistance — for displaced tenants who have lived at a property for at least a year.

The city measures are aimed to help preserve housing for Healdsburg’s lower-income workforce.

They require landlords to pay a second month of rent to individuals making up to about $78,000, or $112,000 for a family of four.

Individuals making $60,500 and under, or $86,400 and under for a family of four, will be entitled to a third month of rent and include no monetary cap.

After mulling the plan for almost a year, the City Council adopted the ordinance Monday in a 4-1 vote, with Councilman David Hagele as the lone no vote. The rules take immediate effect.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine