Healdsburg adopts rental rules requiring landlords pay tenant relocation fees for no-fault evictions

The Healdsburg City Council adopted new housing rules Monday that require landlords to pay for up to three months of rent for tenants who are evicted through no fault of their own.

The measures go beyond a new state law that requires one month of free rent — or equivalent relocation assistance — for displaced tenants who have lived at a property for at least a year.

The city measures are aimed to help preserve housing for Healdsburg’s lower-income workforce.

They require landlords to pay a second month of rent to individuals making up to about $78,000, or $112,000 for a family of four.

Individuals making $60,500 and under, or $86,400 and under for a family of four, will be entitled to a third month of rent and include no monetary cap.

After mulling the plan for almost a year, the City Council adopted the ordinance Monday in a 4-1 vote, with Councilman David Hagele as the lone no vote. The rules take immediate effect.

