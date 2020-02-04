DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic Party officials in Iowa planned to release a majority of the delayed caucus results by 5 p.m. EST, according to details shared with presidential campaigns on Tuesday.

The news came as chaos and confusion hung over Iowa and the party scrambled to deliver the delayed results of its first-in-the-nation presidential contest. Frustrated presidential candidates plowed ahead in their quest for the White House.

More than 12 hours after caucus sites across the state closed, not a single vote had been reported and organizers offered no clear timeline — aside for promising that some of the highly anticipated results of the opening contest of the 2020 primary season would come late Tuesday.

At the same time, the leading candidates tried to spin the uncertainty to their advantage, claiming momentum as they pivoted their campaigns to next-up New Hampshire.

“Ï'm feeling good," Sen. Elizabeth Warren told a capacity crowd at theater in Keene, New Hampshire Tuesday morning. “It’s a tight, three-way race at the top. We know that the three of us will be dividing up most of the delegates coming out of Iowa."

In a sign of the murkiness in the race, it was clear which three candidates Warren was referring to.

The party's caucus crisis was an embarrassing twist after months of promoting the contest as a chance for Democrats to find some clarity in a jumbled field with no clear front-runner.

Instead, caucus day ended with no winner, no official results and many fresh questions about whether Iowa can retain its coveted “first” status.

The party told campaigns earlier Tuesday that the delay was a result of a “coding issue in the reporting system” that it said has since been fixed. The state party said the plan was to release results “as soon as possible" later Tuesday. It said it had verified the accuracy of the collected data and said the problem was not a result of “a hack or an intrusion."

Still, there were signs that the process was ongoing and laborious. Party official were sending volunteers and staffers across the state to retrieve hard-copy results so they could check them against numbers reported from precincts via a mobile app that proved problematic for many users, according to multiple sources working for the state party and granted anonymity to discuss sensitive party information. Many precinct organizers were forced to call-in results, experiencing long delays, while aides entered results from some 1,600 sites manually.

Like Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden also said he was “feeling good” and predicted that the results would be close. Meanwhile, his campaign raised questions about the integrity of the results if and when they are released.

Before leaving Iowa, an attorney for Biden's campaign issued a letter to the state party raising concerns about “acute failures...occurring statewide" and insisting on “full explanations and relevant information regarding the methods of quality control you are employing, and an opportunity to respond, before any official results are released.”

Other candidates turned to New Hampshire, which holds its primary in seven days.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said he had “a good feeling we're going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa” once results were posted. “Today marks the beginning of the end for Donald Trump," he predicted.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, essentially declared victory.