Clearlake police investigating break-in, theft of patient files at local mental health clinic

An unidentified suspect broke into a Lake County mental health clinic in December, stealing files that contained patients’ personal information, county health officials said Tuesday in a statement.

A maintenance staff member came to work at the Lake County Behavioral Health Services Clinic in Clearlake on Dec. 6, 2019 and realized someone had broken into the clinic the night before, Clearlake Police Chief Andrew White said. Officers didn’t find any signs of forced entry, but did discover a broken window where they think the suspect fled the scene.

Local police only learned from Tuesday’s statement from county health officials that the patient files were stolen. When officers investigated the break-in in December, clinic employees didn’t report anything had been stolen, White said. But on Tuesday, the county Department of Behavioral Health Services said in the statement someone broke into a locked office and stole a locked filing cabinet, which contained clients’ personal information, including full names, prescribed medication and phone numbers. One compromised client’s file contained Social Security number, date of birth, medical history and Medi-Cal beneficiary identification number.

County health officials did not respond to multiple inquiries from The Press Democrat on Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s unclear why health officials waited nearly two months to make public the theft of patient files in the office.

The department notified all affected clients about the theft, and advised them to register a fraud alert with credit bureaus, such as Equifax, to protect their identities. Clearlake detectives are investigating the break-in, but have not yet identified any suspects, White said.

Since the break-in, the county health department moved cabinets that contain personal information into a locked room that has no windows. The department also installed an alarm system at the clinic.

