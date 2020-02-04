Subscribe

4 kids who disappeared in Alaska blizzard found alive 18 miles from home

KATIE METTLER
THE WASHINGTON POST
February 4, 2020, 2:19PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The plan was for the four children to set out Sunday from the Alaskan village of Nunum Iqua for a short snowmobile ride.

The kids - Christopher Johnson, 14, Frank Johnson, 8, Ethan Camille, 7, and Trey Camille, 2 - ventured out into the snow.

They were due back home by 1 p.m. They never showed.

More than 27 hours later, after an extensive search effort that included police, the Army National Guard, the U.S. Coast Guard, Emmonak Search and Rescue and numerous other local search parties, the children were found alive 18 miles from home.

A helicopter airlifted the children to Bethel, Alaska, where they were treated for severe hypothermia, authorities said. One child was admitted to Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. Hospital for further care. Two children were released, and a third was taken to Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, according to officials.

"I never would have thought that he would make it," Alphonso Thomas, father of 2-year-old Trey, told TV station KTUU. ". . . Tough kids, all of them."

Search efforts were complicated by blizzard conditions near the small southwestern village. When the weather started to worsen Sunday afternoon, someone used a snowmobile to search for the children to no avail, reported TV station KTUU.

At about 4:25 p.m. Monday, the children were located 18 miles south of Nunam Iqua. A member of the Emmonak Search and Rescue told KTUU that they had managed to find a shelter there.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine