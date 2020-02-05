Sonoma man arrested on suspicion of groping teen

A 29-year-old Sonoma man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of grabbing a teen in the buttocks while she was walking on a bike path.

Ruben Reyes-Gallardo was booked into Sonoma County Jail on multiple charges, including sexual battery, indecent exposure and a violation of probation, Sonoma police said in a news release.

At 7:25 p.m. Thursday, a teen told Sonoma police that a man grabbed her buttocks and thighs while she was walking on the bicycle and pedestrian path near the police station. She slapped his hands away, but he grabbed her again. She pushed him away and turned around, and saw him unzip his pants and expose himself.

The teen walked away from him, but the suspect grabbed her a third time. She pushed him away again and yelled at him, which caused him to run away. Deputies searched the area and detained one man who matched the description the teen gave, but later released him when the teen said he was not the same suspect, Rodriguez said.

On Saturday, the teen contacted Sonoma police and said someone she knew sent her a photo of the suspect, who was at the Field of Dreams Park, which is near the police station. Deputies arrived and spoke with the teen, who pointed out the suspect, prompting police to arrest Reyes-Gallardo.

Police said the assault appears to be an “isolated crime and a random act by the suspect.”

Reyes-Gallardo is on probation for past drug possession charges, Sonoma Police Chief Orlando Rodriguez said. He was held Tuesday on $31,000 bail.

