Coronavirus fears shadow US visitors returning from China

Marc Herman and Lauren Helm of Cotati underwent no special screening at San Francisco International Airport when the couple returned from a trip to China last week. They had spent most of their time in Nanjing, a metropolis larger than New York City and about 500 miles from Hubei province, where the novel coronavirus had stricken tens of thousands of people.

Herman said he has no symptoms of any illness, but was still asked by his boss at a Sonoma winery to stay home for two weeks just in case. And a contractor refused to continue working on a bathroom repair if they were there, so they stayed at a hotel for a night so he could finish the job. Friends uninvited the couple to a Super Bowl party.

The reaction provides a glimpse of how quickly fear of the new virus is spreading in the United States, even faster than the virus itself.

“It puts things in perspective,” said Herman, 35, who witnessed significant disruption to daily life in China during the nearly three-week trip with his fiancée.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 24,000 people in China, about half of confirmed cases in Hubei province where the disease was first detected in Wuhan city, according to official reports from the Chinese government. The New York Times reported the virus has resulted in 490 deaths.

To compare, common influenza viruses have infected an estimated 19 million cases in the United States and killed 10,000 people since October, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Because the novel coronavirus is a newly detected virus, health officials don’t know how fast it might spread and how badly people will fall ill.

Outside China, there are another 159 confirmed cases and one death of a man from Wuhan who had traveled to the Philippines, the World Health Organization reported.

Six of 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States have been in California, and all but one person had recently traveled from Wuhan, according to the CDC. Tests are pending for another 82 people with flu-like symptoms in the country.

Public health officials in the United States have repeatedly said there is only a small risk the novel coronavirus will spread broadly in this country. Travel warnings, quarantines, screenings and the mobilization of public health workers across the globe is meant to stem the spread of a new virus strain with unknown potential.

Local infectious disease specialist Dr. Gary Green compared it to preparing for the possibility of a tsunami after a major earthquake.

“If you plan for the worst-case scenario, you’re prepared. It’s reasonable from a leadership perspective,” said Green, an infectious disease specialist at Sutter Medical Group of the Redwoods.

Part of Green’s job is to track what’s known about the coronavirus, plus the guidance of state and federal health officials, in order to ensure Sutter clinicians have the best information and protocols when treating their patients, he said.

“We want them to have appropriate concern,” said Green, who added that influenza remains a greater priority in Sonoma County. “I have concern for the elderly during the flu season because the elderly are very frail and sometimes it’s very hard for them to survive flu.”