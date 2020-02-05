Subscribe

Coronavirus fears shadow US visitors returning from China

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 5, 2020, 6:27AM
Marc Herman and Lauren Helm of Cotati underwent no special screening at San Francisco International Airport when the couple returned from a trip to China last week. They had spent most of their time in Nanjing, a metropolis larger than New York City and about 500 miles from Hubei province, where the novel coronavirus had stricken tens of thousands of people.

Herman said he has no symptoms of any illness, but was still asked by his boss at a Sonoma winery to stay home for two weeks just in case. And a contractor refused to continue working on a bathroom repair if they were there, so they stayed at a hotel for a night so he could finish the job. Friends uninvited the couple to a Super Bowl party.

The reaction provides a glimpse of how quickly fear of the new virus is spreading in the United States, even faster than the virus itself.

“It puts things in perspective,” said Herman, 35, who witnessed significant disruption to daily life in China during the nearly three-week trip with his fiancée.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 24,000  people in China, about half of confirmed cases in Hubei province where the disease was first detected in Wuhan city, according to official reports from the Chinese government. The New York Times reported the virus has resulted in 490 deaths.

To compare, common influenza viruses have infected an estimated 19 million cases in the United States and killed 10,000 people since October, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Because the novel coronavirus is a newly detected virus, health officials don’t know how fast it might spread and how badly people will fall ill.

Outside China, there are another 159 confirmed cases and one death of a man from Wuhan who had traveled to the Philippines, the World Health Organization reported.

Six of 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States have been in California, and all but one person had recently traveled from Wuhan, according to the CDC. Tests are pending for another 82 people with flu-like symptoms in the country.

Public health officials in the United States have repeatedly said there is only a small risk the novel coronavirus will spread broadly in this country. Travel warnings, quarantines, screenings and the mobilization of public health workers across the globe is meant to stem the spread of a new virus strain with unknown potential.

Local infectious disease specialist Dr. Gary Green compared it to preparing for the possibility of a tsunami after a major earthquake.

“If you plan for the worst-case scenario, you’re prepared. It’s reasonable from a leadership perspective,” said Green, an infectious disease specialist at Sutter Medical Group of the Redwoods.

Part of Green’s job is to track what’s known about the coronavirus, plus the guidance of state and federal health officials, in order to ensure Sutter clinicians have the best information and protocols when treating their patients, he said.

“We want them to have appropriate concern,” said Green, who added that influenza remains a greater priority in Sonoma County. “I have concern for the elderly during the flu season because the elderly are very frail and sometimes it’s very hard for them to survive flu.”

Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Celeste Philip said she’s participating in four to five conference calls each day with state and federal experts on the virus to make sure local policies and procedures are aligned with recommendations and keep pace with the evolving situation.

The best advice remains the same: Wash hands, cough into the elbow and stay home from work if sick. Also, it’s still not too late to get a flu shot, Philip said.

“The overall risk to everyone is low,” Philip said. “It wouldn’t be surprising to have additional cases in California, but what we want is to prevent the virus from being spread from person to person, circulating and being able to infect more people.”

Herman and Helm traveled to China Jan. 13 to visit Hermon’s brother and his family in Nanjing, an ancient city of more than 8  million people that centuries ago was the seat of the Ming dynasty.

They explored the city, which today is filled with endless skyscrapers “as far as the eye can see” and cloaked in smog, Herman said. They traveled to see the renowned Longjing Tea Plantation in Hangzhou and famous classical gardens in Suzhou.

Then the novel coronavirus afflicting thousands of people in Wuhan city more than 500 miles away — the distance between Santa Rosa and San Diego — became a global concern.

Streets once teeming with cars, scooters and people were empty. Restaurants and businesses closed, tourist sites were barricaded. Security guards checked patrons’ temperature before allowing entrance into malls. Herman said his brother was accosted by a stranger at a grocery store and followed home because he wasn’t wearing a face mask.

Nanjing officials canceled public festivities in advance of the Jan. 25 lunar New Year.

“Think about if the central government here canceled Christmas — it’s a big thing,” said Helm, who studied Mandarin in college.

“Think about a city the size of New York — if not bigger — and the streets just being desolate,” Herman said.

They spent about a week and a half holed up in Herman’s brother’s apartment, watching episodes of “The Office” and finding ways to entertain nieces and a nephew. When they went out, security guards at the apartment complex checked their temperatures.

They returned home Jan. 31 with minimal problems, apart from having to find a new flight from Nanjing to Beijing after virus fears disrupted travel within the country. They said they have no symptoms of any illness and a clear opinion that what global public health officials have said could become a pandemic is a remote concern in Sonoma County.

“It’s hypocritical talk when people are afraid of this but they’re not willing to get a flu shot,” Herman said.

