Floods, flights and a Hitchcock movie: Historic Sonoma County events that happened in February

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 6, 2020, 7:19AM
Although it may be the shortest month of the year, many historic events occurred in Sonoma County during the month of February. From record-breaking floods to breakthrough flights, February is chock full of history

Did you know the world’s first airmail flight occurred on Feb. 17, 1911 in Sonoma County? The historic trip started at Kenilworth Park in Petaluma and took two days to reach the Santa Rosa fairgrounds after a series of engine failures. The pilot, Fred Wiseman, delivered letters from local civic leaders and several copies of The Press Democrat.

On Feb. 5, 1943, the movie “Shadow of a Doubt” had its western premiere in Santa Rosa. The Alfred Hitchcock thriller was filmed at locations throughout Sonoma County including McDonald Avenue, Old Courthouse Square and the Santa Rosa train depot.

In February 1986, six days of heavy rain led to flooding throughout the Redwood Empire in what would be known as the “Valentine’s Day Floods.” Along the Russian River approximately 500 people were rescued from rooftops or by boat as the river reached a record-breaking 49.5 feet. Flooding also affected residents of Petaluma and Clear Lake as waterways throughout the region overflowed their banks.

To learn more about these and other historic February events click through the gallery above.

