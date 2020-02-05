Annapolis man sentenced to 3-year prison term for assault, threatening to kill deputy

An Annapolis man who assaulted his pregnant girlfriend and threatened to kill a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Tuesday to serve three years and eight months in state prison.

The sentence, handed down by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Bradford DeMeo, comes after 35-year-old Edgar Figueroa Garcia pleaded guilty in November to the two felony charges for both incidents, the District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

In 2018, Figueroa Garcia repeatedly punched and slapped his then-pregnant girlfriend on her head and face, prompting her to jump from his moving car and run away. Figueroa Garcia stopped his car in the middle of the road, got out and chased after her. When he caught up to her, he attempted to drag her back to his car until a couple confronted him.

The second felony charge stems from an incident that started Aug. 27, when the sheriff’s office received a report that Figueroa Garcia had illegally parked his backhoe on someone’s private property and was blocking a driveway. Deputy Greg Myers had the vehicle towed the following day.

A couple weeks later, the sheriff’s office learned Figueroa Garcia had been telling Annapolis residents that he was going to kill Myers for towing his backhoe. Deputies began looking for Figueroa Garcia, who also had an outstanding felony warrant for domestic battery. On Sept. 11, deputies found and arrested Figueroa Garcia, who made verbal threats against Myers while he was being taken into custody.