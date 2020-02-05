Subscribe

2 jets with Americans escaping coronavirus zone land at Travis Air Force Base

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 5, 2020, 7:47AM
Updated 3 hours ago

FAIRFIELD — Two jets carrying Americans fleeing the virus zone in China landed Wednesday morning at an Air Force base in the San Francisco Bay Area. Some will be quarantined at a hotel on the base for 14 days while others will go under quarantine at another military base, officials said.

Guests and staff at the hotel on Travis Air Force Base in the city of Fairfield, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from San Francisco, were moved out ahead of the planes' arrival, said Technical Sgt. Traci Keller. The Americans were evacuated from the Chinese city Wuhan, which is at the center of the new virus outbreak.

Keller did not know how many people were on the planes and had no information about their health, but officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were expected later Wednesday to provide more information about the evacuated Americans.

One of the planes was scheduled to leave Travis Air Force Base later Wednesday to take Americans to the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego, where those people will also quarantined for 14 days, military officials said in statements.

The Americans were evacuated a week after another jet with 195 American evacuees from China arrived at March Air Reserve base in Southern California and were quarantined for 14 days.

The new virus is a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

