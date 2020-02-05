Napa man arrested on suspicion of DUI in fatal crash

A Napa man was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI driving charges connected with a two-car crash Sunday night in west Napa that left two people injured and led to a Rohnert Park man’s death.

Investigators determined Gary Lindstrom, 31, who was driving an Infiniti, had been drinking, but his two charges are for allegedly causing bodily harm to his injured passenger, a 28-year-old Milpitas woman, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, Napa Sgt. Kristofer Jenny said Wednesday.

Lindstrom was treated for injuries at the hospital and then booked into Napa County Jail around 2 a.m. Monday morning. He posted bail about three hours later and left the jail.

Lindstrom and an unidentified Milpitas woman, who remains in the hospital but has improved, are cooperating with police, Jenny said.

Kevin Patland, 23, of Rohnert Park died shortly after the wreck from the injuries suffered after his Chevrolet Camaro was broadsided by Lindstrom’s Infiniti coupe as he attempted a left turn Sunday around 7:30 p.m. in the Browns Valley area, police said.

Patland was pronounced dead at Queen of the Valley Hospital about 8 p.m., a Napa County Coroner’s Office spokesperson said Monday. Police have not accused Lindstrom of causing Patland’s death.

To determine which driver was at fault for the collision, investigators are gathering witness statements, collecting video footage from security cameras on nearby homes, analyzing evidence from the scene and pursuing information retrieved from the two vehicles, Jenny said. Key will be the toxicology results of both drivers, he said. Police anticipate Lindstrom’s test results in a few weeks. Patland’s results could take several months.

