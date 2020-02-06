Chris Smith: Very few on Earth are older or kinder than Willits’ Edie Ceccarelli at 112

WILLITS — More than a few people were born in California in the year 1908. A decorated carrot cake sliced in Willits on Wednesday was sweet tribute to the only one, so far as we know, who’s still alive.

And very much so.

“I feel just fine,” a graciously gloved, scarfed and stoled Edith “Edie” Ceccarelli said at the birthday luncheon thrown in her honor at the Willits Harrah Senior Center.

“A little tired,” she allowed. A bit later she added, “But I’m still here.”

Ceccarelli (chick-ah-REHL-ee) was born in Willits, the town of about 5,000 not quite 20 miles north of the Mendocino County seat of Ukiah, on Feb. 5 of 1908.

At 112, she is believed to be the oldest native Californian. There is one known resident of the state who’s older, but 113-year-old Minnie Whicker of Roseville was born in Arkansas.

Gerontology records reflect no more than about 20 Americans are older than Ceccarelli. Currently, the most-senior person in the nation, according to the Gerontology Research Group, is, at 114 years, 175 days: Hester Ford of North Carolina.

Lists of the oldest people on Earth vary, according to verification standards, but it’s safe to say that among the 7.5 billion people on the planet, all of those older than Edie Ceccarelli could fit comfortably into two Airport Express buses.

Ceccarelli can expect a heck of a party if she stays with us for as long as the world’s current oldest resident, Japan’s Kane Tanaka, who’s 117 years and 36 days old.

Ceccarelli is the oldest of seven children of Italian immigrants. Her family lived all through her childhood on Flower Street, which is now Highway 20.

She left Mendocino County when her first of two husbands, Elmer “Brick” Keenan, got a job as a typesetter with The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa.

The year was 1934. The couple settled into a house on Santa Rosa’s Benton Street and raised the daughter they’d adopted, Laureen.

At her party Wednesday, Ceccarelli said of Santa Rosa, “We liked it fine, but it got a little heavy — a lot of people.”

So when Brick Keenan retired from the PD in 1971, after a career of 36 years, the couple happily returned to little Willits.

Keenan died in 1984. His widow two years later married Charles Ceccarelli. They lived in the heart of Willits and Edie Ceccarelli became renowned in town as an avid dancer, community philanthropist and endearing soul who walked miles every week, strolling Willits and greeting people.

She’s been widowed a long time. After Charles Ceccarelli died in 1990, she lived alone and aged phenomenally slowly.

Only a few years back, she required some help at home and Heidi Gundlach, who was at Wednesday’s lunch, served for a time as her caregiver. One day, Gundlach recalled, Ceccarelli told of having a bit of a toothache.

So Gundlach searched the grand lady’s house for an aspirin or an ibuprofin. There was none.

“She never takes anything,” Gundlach said. Niece by marriage Evelyn Persico said Ceccarelli always ate well and sensibly and walked and danced a great deal, and she simply never gets sick.

At 112, Ceccarelli lives in small residential care home. Manager Perla Gonzalez told of hearing her advice for living a (very) long life.

“She said, ‘Have two fingers of red wine, and mind your own business.”

For a very long time, Ceccarelli enjoyed that modest bit of wine with dinner. It happens now only on special holidays, she said Wednesday.

These days she uses a walker, but gets around remarkably well considering that falls required that she have one hip replaced at 109 and the second at 111.

When asked in the past what she credits for her longevity, Ceccarelli mentioned work, simple living and care for others.

“You’ve got to work,” she once said. “You learn to live without a lot, for one thing. You can’t have everything you like. You’ve got to sacrifice a little.”

Joining her for her birthday at lunch at the senior center were dozens of relatives, friends, Willits city officials and well-wishers. The youngest of them looked to be 8-year-old Kaydance Lopez.

The child said of the fifth-cousin 104 years her senior, “She’s my favorite person.”

There were balloons and flowers and gifts and speeches and that gorgeous carrot cake from Roland’s Bakery & Bistro. But what did Edie Ceccarelli say as she reflected on the party?

“It’s nice to get people together.”

