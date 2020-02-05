Video showing Northern California coyote, badger playing, traveling together goes viral

A video showing a coyote and badger traveling under a Bay Area highway together has gone viral after the Peninsula Open Space Trust shared it on Facebook on Tuesday.

The video shows the coyote playfully leaping toward the badger before they scurry through a manmade tunnel.

Badgers and coyotes often hunt together, but this may be the first time a badger and a coyote have been documented using manmade structures to travel, according to a Peninsula Open Space Trust blog.

The organization captured the video with one of about 50 remote sensor cameras that are being used to research wild animals in the southern Santa Cruz mountains.

Watch the video below: