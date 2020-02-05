Subscribe

Second man dies after smuggling boat capsized in Southern California

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 5, 2020, 3:19PM
Updated 2 hours ago

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A second man has died after a boat capsized while apparently smuggling people into California from Mexico, authorities said Wednesday.

The 44-year-old man, a Mexican national, had been hospitalized in grave condition and died Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Border Patrol officials told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

A 62-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital a day earlier.

They were among seven people aboard a 19-foot boat that apparently had engine problems and capsized in high surf at Imperial Beach early Monday, U.S. Border Patrol officials said. At least two of those people were spotted getting into the water and trying to swim ashore before the vessel capsized.

Four survivors were taken into custody for entering the country illegally. The fifth, a 51-year-old man, was the boat's captain and he will face smuggling charges, authorities said.

