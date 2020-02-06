Subscribe

Former LA policeman convicted of murder for 2015 shooting

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 5, 2020, 4:49PM
Updated 9 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — A former Los Angeles police officer was convicted Wednesday of second-degree murder for shooting a man to death during an argument outside a Pomona bar five years ago.

Henry Solis, 32, argued he acted in self-defense when he shot 23-year-old Salome Rodriguez Jr. while off duty in March 2015.

Prosecutors said Solis, who was a probationary LAPD officer with just four months on the force, picked a fight with Rodriguez and shot him four times.

On the witness stand, Solis contended he was trying to arrest Rodriguez after he was sexually assaulted earlier in a bar bathroom. However, no physical evidence of such an assault was presented in court, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

After the shooting Solis fled to Mexico, where he was arrested and deported about 2 1/2 months later.

His father, Victor Solis, drove him out of state and claimed he dropped his son off at a Texas bus stop but surveillance video showed the two walking across the border into Mexico, authorities said. A jury later convicted Solis's father of lying to federal authorities.

Solis could face 40 years to life in prison when he is sentenced next month.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine