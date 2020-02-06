Subscribe

Former LA sheriff reports to prison after corruption conviction

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 5, 2020, 5:51PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca has reported to prison to begin serving a three-year prison sentence for a corruption conviction, according to federal records.

Baca, 77, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, had been free on bail since appealing his obstruction of justice conviction three years ago. The U.S. Supreme Court declined his final appeal last month and Baca was ordered to begin serving his term by Wednesday.

Baca was behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna, near El Paso, Texas, according to a federal Bureau of Prisons online database.

Baca, who resigned amid the corruption scandal in 2014, was convicted of lying to the FBI and trying to thwart the agency's investigation into corruption in the nation's largest jail system.

Agents had been secretly looking into allegations of bribery and inmate beatings by jail guards in 2011, when Baca and his top lieutenants learned that an inmate was acting as an FBI informant.

Baca and top brass hatched an elaborate plot to hide the informant in the jail system by booking him under false names and moving him to different locations. They also tried to intimidate an FBI agent by threatening to arrest her.

Their interference scuttled the investigation into civil rights abuses by guards but exposed corruption among the highest ranks of the department, snaring Baca and his top lieutenant.

Baca and his chief deputy, Paul Tanaka, were both convicted. Tanaka was sentenced to five years in prison.

More than 20 members of the department, including lower level deputies who beat inmates, were also convicted as a result of the investigation.

Baca's lawyers on Wednesday filed a new motion to vacate his conviction.

Baca unsuccessfully challenged his convictions at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on several grounds, including that jurors should have been told of his Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine