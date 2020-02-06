Cyclist seriously injured in collision with semi-truck on Highway 116

A cyclist was struck by a semi-truck along Highway 116 near Cotati Wednesday night and seriously injured.

The crash happened about 8 p.m., just west of Stony Point Road, a Redcom dispatcher said. The cyclist, who sustained serious injuries in the collision, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

CHP is investigating the crash, but could not be reached for comment Wednesday night. Further details, such as what caused the collision and the identities of the cyclist and truck driver, were not immediately available.

