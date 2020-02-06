Subscribe

Cyclist seriously injured in collision with semi-truck on Highway 116

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 5, 2020, 9:31PM
Updated 1 minute ago

A cyclist was struck by a semi-truck along Highway 116 near Cotati Wednesday night and seriously injured.

The crash happened about 8 p.m., just west of Stony Point Road, a Redcom dispatcher said. The cyclist, who sustained serious injuries in the collision, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

CHP is investigating the crash, but could not be reached for comment Wednesday night. Further details, such as what caused the collision and the identities of the cyclist and truck driver, were not immediately available.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

