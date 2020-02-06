WASHINGTON - Hours before he cast the lone Republican vote Wednesday to remove President Donald Trump from office on the charge of abusing his power, Sen. Mitt Romney said he fully expected the decision would make him a target of derision for the president and his allies.

He didn't have to wait long to be proved right.

Soon after he made his announcement, at 2 p.m. during a Senate floor speech, the criticism came rolling in fast and furious as he drew denunciations from senior campaign officials, the president's family members, fellow GOP senators and his own niece.

"Mitt should be expelled from the @SenateGOP conference. #expelMitt," Donald Trump Jr., wrote on Twitter before logging onto Instagram to mock Romney for wearing "mom jeans."

"Only the President's political opponents - all Democrats, and one failed Republican presidential candidate - voted for the manufactured impeachment articles," said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who worked for Romney's presidential campaign in 2012.

And Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Romney's niece, offered him no quarter.

"This is not the first time I've disagreed with Mitt, and I imagine it will not be the last," she said in statement. "The bottom line is President Trump did nothing wrong, and the Republican Party is more united than ever behind him. I, along with the GOP, stand with President Trump."

Whether the thirst for vengeance against Romney is sustained will hinge on Trump, who has long smarted from the Utah Republican's criticism of him and takes pride in hitting back at perceived and real enemies.

Party and campaign officials said privately that they hoped Trump wouldn't obsess over the lone defection and move on from impeachment, basking in his acquittal instead of engaging in a days-long tiff with Romney. The president has firm control of the party and could dictate a strategy that is more aggressive, advisers said, if his pique at Romney flares.

Trump told advisers in recent weeks that he was more worried about Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, than Romney, according to people who heard his comments. In the end, Collins and Murkowski voted with the president.

Trump is scheduled to speak about the Senate vote to acquit him of the two House impeachment charges at the White House on Thursday - an event that will serve as an indication whether he's ready to move on from Romney's vote or try to make him another of example of what happens to Republicans who cross him.

Romney said he couldn't let concerns over breaking with his party guide his vote, which he cast as one of conscience and rooted in his religious beliefs.

"I am aware that there are people in my party and in my state who will strenuously disapprove of my decision, and in some quarters, I will be vehemently denounced," Romney said on the Senate floor. "I am sure to hear abuse from the president and his supporters. Does anyone seriously believe I would consent to these consequences other than from an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it of me?"

The senator said he had not slept past 4 a.m. since the Senate impeachment trial began last month, wrestling over how he should vote, and eventually decided to buck the president because he saw the evidence that Trump pressured the leader of Ukraine to investigate his political rivals as overwhelming.