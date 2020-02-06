Subscribe

﻿Maryland man charged with deadly California bus shooting

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 6, 2020, 9:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

BAKERSFIELD — A Maryland man was charged with murder and attempted murder Wednesday in an apparently random shooting aboard a Greyhound bus in California that killed a woman and injured five other people.

Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, of Capitol Heights appeared in court to face one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder but his arraignment was continued and he didn't enter a plea.

Williams wore dark blue scrubs and his public defender shielded his face with a yellow legal pad, the Bakersfield Californian reported.

Williams has been jailed without bail since Monday, when a gunman opened fire on a bus on Interstate 5 near the small mountain community of Lebec, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

Williams had taken a Greyhound bus from San Diego to Los Angeles before boarding a second bus heading to San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was unclear how long he had been in California.

Passenger Mark Grabban, 29, told The Associated Press that the gunman had been muttering to himself incoherently before he began cursing and opened fire.

Passengers managed to disarm the man and force him off the bus when it pulled to the shoulder of the road, authorities have said. The bus left him and Willliams was arrested there a short time later.

The shooting killed Lurbis Elena Vence, 51, of Colombia.

The other victims were men and women ranging from 19 to 50 years old. Four remained hospitalized Wednesday,

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine