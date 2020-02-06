CHP: Trucker who hit cyclist on Highway 116 didn't see him

A Ukiah man was reported to be in stable condition after he was struck by a big rig while cycling on Highway 116 approaching Cotati on Wednesday night, according to the CHP.

Channing Christy, 24, was riding eastbound in the outside lane about a quarter mile west of Stony Point Road when a Safeway truck driven by David Zarate of Stockton came up behind him and hit him, CHP Officer David deRutte said Thursday

Zarate, 55, told authorities he simply hadn’t seen Christy, though the cyclist’s bike was equipped with a flashing red tail light that was activated at the time of the 7:55 p.m. collision, deRutte said.

“The truck driver just didn’t see him, and I’m not sure why,” deRutte said. “He did have a light on. It (the bike) is actually in our bay right now. It’s still flashing.”

There are no indications the driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol, he said, and the damage to the bicycle suggests Zarate may have slowed before striking it.

Christy also was wearing a helmet and was reported to be stable in the hospital, “which is kind of miraculous,” deRutte said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.