Woman who died after crashing into big rig on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa identified

Sonoma County authorities have identified a woman who died Tuesday after crashing her car into the rear of a semi stopped on the shoulder of a Highway 101 off-ramp as Stephanie E. Miranda of Santa Rosa.

Miranda, 38, died shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after exiting the northbound freeway at Bicentennial Way, where a trucker had just pulled his Freightliner onto the shoulder to check directions to his destination, the CHP said Thursday.

The off-ramp at that location is divided into two lanes: one that eventually circles around to head west on Bicentennial, and another that curves toward the east.

Miranda started out on the left, changed into the right-hand, eastbound lane directly in front of another driver and, for unknown reasons, continued onto the shoulder, crashing into the rear of the stopped big rig driven by Mauricio Madrigal of Reedley, the CHP said.

The impact of the 12:25 a.m. crash killed Miranda and caused her Mazda to become pinned under the semi trailer.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. Her name was released by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Madrigal, 35, was uninjured.

The off-ramp was closed for four hours while authorities investigated the scene and cleared the wreckage, but the CHP is still looking for anyone who may know anything about the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP at 707-588-1400.

