Health experts hosting Santa Rosa forum to discuss health care reform

More information about the forum is available on Eventbrite.com and Facebook .

Health professionals and community experts are convening Saturday morning in Santa Rosa for a forum to help Sonoma County residents get a better understanding of the complex national discussion on health care.

The so-called “Getting to Healthcare for All” forum at Odd Fellows Hall will feature presentations, a panel discussion and a question-and-answer session with the audience to simplify the health care reforms being discussed by presidential candidates.

Representatives from the health care industry, education system, labor rights groups and state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, are expected to speak.

The event is free and will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 545 Pacific Ave. in Santa Rosa.