Photographer seeks mystery couple in 2009 Yosemite proposal picture

A photographer who took a photo of a couple getting engaged near a waterfall at Yosemite National Park more than 10 years ago has turned to social media for help finding the couple.

Melanie Jackson Stinson of Mayfield, Kentucky, recently posted a photo to Facebook of a man proposing to his girlfriend near one of the park's famous waterfalls. Stinson took the photo in June 2009, but she never sent it to the couple.

"I got the man’s email to send it, but misplaced it." she wrote on Facebook. "I was cleaning up pics today on my computer and thought I’d give it a try to find this couple."

The photo has been shared more than 1,500 times since it was posted on Jan. 31, but Stinson has yet to locate the couple.

"I thought, you know, with social media like it is today, I bet I can find these people now even though I lost his address," she told MSN Insider. "I'm just going to give it a try. I think there's as good a chance as any that we can find them. I just thought it was a really sweet little picture and that they might like to have it."