Geyserville man arrested on suspicion of breaking into Healdsburg winery, stealing car

A Geyserville man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly broke into a winery and stole a relative’s car that had two guns in the trunk.

Colin Curtis, 40, was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony charges of burglary and vandalism, as well as an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court for a drug-related case, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. He is being held on $35,000 bail, according to the jail’s website.

At 4:10 p.m. Monday, a woman who lives on the 400 block of Westside Road in Healdsburg saw a man approach the back of her home through her doorbell camera she accessed remotely because she wasn’t there, sheriff’s spokeswoman Misti Wood said. She reported him as suspicious to the sheriff’s office and provided his photo. Deputies recognized the man as Curtis, who they have encountered before, though Wood didn’t know how they knew him.

A couple hours later, dispatchers received a report of a man walking around with a flashlight in a winery in the 2300 block of Magnolia Drive in Healdsburg, which is close to the woman’s home. Deputies searched the area, but didn’t find a suspect or any property damage. While sheriff’s spokespeople declined to name the winery, the only one in that block, according to Google Maps, is Geyser Peak Winery, which announced in December its impending closure.

On Tuesday, the winery reported a break-in about 3:30 p.m., authorities said. Security video apparently showed Curtis on the property with a flashlight and what deputies suspected was a chainsaw. He allegedly broke into a storage building and damaged an interior wall, though nothing was stolen. Deputies also saw Curtis had driven a car into a nearby creek.

As deputies were driving to Curtis’s home, they learned he had allegedly stolen a car with two handguns inside it. Deputies later found Curtis and pulled him over. But when they started searching the stolen car, Curtis began shouting, banging his head against the patrol car and kicking the door. Medical personnel evaluated Curtis before he was transported to jail.

Two passengers were in the car, but deputies determined neither was involved in the alleged crimes. Deputies found the two handguns and returned them and the car to the registered owner, who is related to Curtis and declined to sign the required form that would have allowed deputies to arrest Curtis on suspicion of stealing the car, sheriff’s spokesman Juan Valencia said.

