Grant money available for Sonoma County artists affected by 2019 natural disasters

Interested artists are encouraged to apply at creativesonoma.org/2019-recovery-fund . The deadline for applications is March 8.

Kayatta Patton quickly packed what she could at her Guerneville home when the Russian River crested at more than 45 feet nearly one year ago and the town suffered its worst flood since 1995.

A Sacramento native, Patton, 42, never experienced anything like it during her seven years as a Sonoma County resident, she said, so preparing for an atmospheric river of that magnitude was surreal.

Her only lingering concern after evacuating were a few dressers, which Patton’s son said he would move to safety.

When the river receded and she assessed the damage, she realized they were never moved. Inside were several journals that contained years of songs, lyrics and poetry. It was the landing pad for her creative expression as a hip-hop artist, and in a single storm all of it was lost.

“The biggest blow was the music,” said Patton, an English teacher who now lives in Penngrove. “You can replace furniture, you can replace clothes, shoes — but that was just years and years of my writing.”

Creative Sonoma this week made recovery funds available for Sonoma County artists that lost their work or struggled to recover from the Russian River and Laguna de Santa Rosa floods or the Kincade fire last fall.

The organization, an art-minded subsidiary of the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, did preliminary outreach to gauge how the art community was affected by last year’s natural disasters, Creative Sonoma director Kristen Madsen said.

About a dozen artists responded, she said, but “we think there are likely more folks who were affected but may not be in our regular communications channels.”

The agency is accepting applications for up to $1,500 in grant funds to help cover basic needs or replenish supplies in the aftermath of the 2019 disasters. Award amounts could vary depending on how many eligible candidates apply, Madsen said.

Prospective artists would need to be able to document a 5-year history working in the arts, the scope of their losses and also qualify at a certain financial level, she said.

A pool of $20,000 was scraped together for what Madsen expects will be one of the last recovery grants the agency offers. Since the 2017 fires, Creative Sonoma has offered about $400,000 in emergency money for local artists, but the last of it was awarded in December, she said.

Two months after the flood, Patton got back to writing and described the music she made in the aftermath as a type of therapy. As a result, she has an album releasing later this year.

“What fabulous music came from that,” Patton said. “What beautiful stories.”

Others, who may have lost physical artwork or suffered losses that forced them to take a break from the arts, may not have been as lucky. Madsen is hopeful a small injection of grant dollars could help them get back to work.

“This is a recognition that you are a creative member of the community, and we, as a creative agency, want to help with your basic needs to get whole and contribute to the creative community again,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.