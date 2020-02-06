Subscribe

Evacuations ordered as winds spread Southern California fire

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 6, 2020, 2:43PM
Updated 9 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Evacuations have been ordered as crews try to contain a smoky wildfire burning near homes along a dry Southern California riverbed on Thursday.

Flames broke out in the late morning and quickly churned through more than 30 acres (12 hectares) of dry brush in Riverside, said Ryan Railsback with the city's police department.

Residents of about 20 homes along two blocks were ordered to leave as winds spread flames closer to a neighborhood, Railsback said.

Fire officials ordered water-dropping aircraft to assist firefighters protecting homes on the ground, he said.

The area about 55 miles east of downtown Los Angeles has received only a minuscule amount of rain so far this year.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine