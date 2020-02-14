Paws for Love at the Finley center raised money for rescued animals

When is a cat’s paw or the tip of a dog’s tail something more?

Certainly when it’s dipped into pigment and becomes an instrument in the creation of art that heals.

Such art was the centerpiece of a celebration of caring Saturday evening in Santa Rosa. Sixty-five pieces of art that shelter and rescue animals helped to make were sold for the benefit of pets served by the nonprofit Paws for Love Foundation.

The Sonoma County organization raises dollars for surgeries and other essential or life-saving veterinary procedures for animals that experience serious health issues while they await adoption. Also, the Paws for Love Foundation partners with other animal welfare groups in the Silver Paws for Love program that helps seniors to take home elderly dogs and cats in need of a loving place in which to live out their lives.

Saturday’s gathering at the Finley Center was the 21st annual Paws for Love auction and gala.

Festivities included the serving of sophisticated refreshments and live and silent auctions replete with desirable items such as jewelry, wine, excursion packages and pieces of art by humans.

Guests also examined and selected their purchases from among the custom-framed paintings that artist and Paws for Love Foundation founder Ellyn Jaques Boone created with the help of the paws, whiskers and tails of cats and dogs awaiting homes.