Japan finds 41 more cases of coronavirus on quarantined cruise ship

KEN MORITSUGU
ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 6, 2020, 5:17PM
February 6, 2020, 5:17PM

BEIJING — Japan says 41 new cases of a virus have been found on a cruise ship that's been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. That brings the total of cases to 61.

The death toll in mainland China's new virus outbreak has risen to 636, including a doctor who got in trouble with authorities in the communist country for sounding an early warning about the disease threat.

Two docked cruise ships with thousands of passengers and crew members remained under 14-day quarantines in Hong Kong and Japan.

Before Friday's 41 confirmed cases, 20 passengers who were found to have the virus were escorted off the Diamond Princess at Yokohama near Tokyo. About 3,700 people have been confined aboard the ship.

