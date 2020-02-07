Subscribe

Overturned truck, gravel spill blocks two lanes of Highway 101 in Santa Rosa

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 7, 2020, 8:15AM
An overturn collision on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Rosa closed two lanes of freeway early Friday, snarling commute-hour traffic in both directions and leading to extended delays, the CHP said.

A gravel truck was flipped on its side as a result of the 7:21 a.m. crash just north of College Avenue, scattering gravel across the roadway and leaving gashes in the pavement that would need to be patched, according to initial reports.

There were no immediate reports of injuries involved in the crash, which badly damaged the smaller vehicle, the CHP said.

The CHP could not forecast when the backup might ease up but had called for expedited Caltrans crews to clear wreckage and gravel from the roadway.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

