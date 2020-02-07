Subscribe

Disney apologizes to Berkeley school charged $250 for showing ‘The Lion King’

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 7, 2020, 7:55AM
Updated 16 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

BERKELEY — The Walt Disney Co. has apologized to a California school that was charged a $250 licensing fee after showing the company's 2019 remake of “The Lion King” during a fundraiser.

Emerson Elementary School in Berkeley was billed by Movie Licensing USA on behalf of Disney for “illegally screening” the film at a “parent’s night out” event that raised $800 last year, KPIX-TV reported Thursday.

Since the school did not have a license with Disney, it was asked to pay $250.

PTA President David Rose said a parent bought the movie at Best Buy. School officials were shocked when they got the bill and didn't know they were breaking any rules, he said.

“The event made $800, so if we have to fork over a third of it to Disney, so be it. You know, lesson learned,” Rose told the news station.

But on Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted an apology to the school on behalf of the company.

“I will personally donate to their fundraising initiative," Iger said.

Movie Licensing USA, which manages licensing for Disney and other major studios, didn't respond to KPIX's request for comment.

Disney’s remake of its 1994 animated classic made more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine