Snow moon will light up the sky this weekend

The night sky will be brighter than usual this weekend with a snow moon, according to NASA.

The second full moon of winter, known as a snow moon, will be visible from Friday evening to Monday morning. NASA expects the moon to be at its brightest on Sunday at 2:33 a.m.

The name "snow moon" comes from Native American tribes in northeastern North America who experienced the heaviest snowfall this time of year, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

Experts are debating whether this weekend's snow moon is a supermoon, which occurs when the moon is orbiting closest to earth. The moon is closest to the earth on Monday, so it coincides with the tail end of the snow moon, Forbes recently reported.