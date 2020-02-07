Subscribe

Santa Rosa man sentenced to one year in jail for indecent exposure

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 7, 2020, 12:05PM
A 21-year-old Santa Rosa man has been sentenced to a year in county jail for indecent exposure related to an incident in which he was observed masturbating while standing on playground equipment in downtown’s Olive Park, the Sonoma County District Attorney announced.

Two witnesses from a group of about 40 volunteers assembled to clean up the nearby Prince Memorial Greenway testified at trial that Malik Rashaad Turner had his pants down to his thighs while he masturbated for about 10 minutes, prosecutors said. Young children were among the volunteers.

But Turner’s arrest came only later, after he was observed masturbating a second time, despite a warning, officials said.

When first contacted by a Santa Rosa police officer in the wake of the initial incident, Turner denied involvement and told the officer he had been sleeping, the D.A.’s office said Thursday.

But the officer warned him to keep his pants up, and a short-time later Turner was found at the other end of the park masturbating again, the D.A.’s office said.

Turner was found guilty by a jury of misdemeanor indecent exposure on Jan. 31 and was sentenced to jail by Superior Court Judge Mark Urioste.

He will required to register as a sex offender when he is released from jail, the D.A.’s office said.

