PG&E warns North Bay residents of strong winds that could cause power outages this weekend

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 7, 2020, 7:15PM
Updated 30 minutes ago

Strong winds across the North Bay could interfere with the region’s electric grid and cause residents to lose power this weekend, PG&E warned Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the North Bay hills from 7 p.m. Saturday through 11 a.m. Monday, estimating that gusts could reach up to 60 mph in the mountains and 45 mph by the coast. The strongest winds are expected to arrive Sunday, and PG&E advised customers to prepare for potential unplanned outages.

PG&E did not announce a planned shut-off, a step meant to reduce wildfire risk when a combination of dry and windy weather conditions persist. Because of recent rain, fuel and soil moisture values are high, and so the fire risk is low, utility spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said. The utility advised residents to have flashlights, backup phones and drinking water and make any other preparations in case strong winds cause an unexpected outage.

PG&E has doubled up staffing in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties for Sunday and Monday to be ready to restore power as quickly and safely as possible should they need to, Contreras said. Linemen will be on alert to respond to any outages, and vegetation management crews will be on call to remove any trees that fall into power lines.

PG&E reminded residents not to touch downed wires. Assume they’re energized and dangerous, and call 911.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

