Stakes rise in latest Democratic debate as candidates clash over electability in struggle to oust Trump

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With urgency rising in their presidential nomination fight, the Democrats’ top presidential contenders clashed over experience and electability in a fiery debate Friday night that tested the strength of a new front-runner, former Midwestern mayor Pete Buttigieg, and struggling former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden, on the offensive throughout the high-stakes face-off, predicted he would “take a hit” in New Hampshire’s next-up primary election after a weak showing in Iowa. But he also raised questions about the longterm viability of leading rival Bernie Sanders, who identifies as a democratic socialist, and Buttigieg, who has never served in elected office beyond the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

“Bernie’s labeled himself, not me, a democratic socialist,” Biden said as he acknowledged his own political challenges.

“Turn the page,“ the 38-year-old Buttigieg said in a jab at the 77-year-old former vice president. “Now, we have to meet this moment.”

Friday marked the eighth and perhaps most consequential debate in the Democratic Party’s yearlong quest for a presidential nominee. The prime-time affair came just four days after Iowa’s chaotic caucuses — and four days before New Hampshire’s primary — with several candidates suddenly facing pointed questions about their political survival.

More than their rivals, the debate tested new front-runners, Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, who emerged from Iowa on top but walked into New Hampshire with liabilities that their Democratic rivals tried to exploit. With the stakes rising by the day and money rapidly drying up, Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar were also fighting to prove to voters and donors alike that a legitimate path to the presidency remained.

Klobuchar was among the underdog candidates who took aim at Buttigieg, lashing out at the millennial mayor for saying in his stump speech that the impeachment proceedings were “exhausting“ and that he’d rather watch cartoons.

“It is easy to go after Washington. It is much harder to lead and much harder to take those difficult positions,“ she said.

She also accused Buttigieg of attacking Washington “because it’s popular to say and makes you look like a cool newcomer.”

If elected, Buttigieg would be the youngest president ever elected and he has never served in elected office beyond the mayor’s office. But he used experience as a weapon against Biden, a two-term vice president who has spent most of his adult life in Washington.

“I’m interested in the style of the politics we need to put forward to actually finally turn the page,“ Buttigieg said.

Biden was then on the defensive: “The politics of the past I think were not all that bad,” he said. “I don’t’know what about the past about Barack Obama and Joe Biden was so bad.”

The debate was heated at times, yet there were plenty of moments of unity with candidates aware that Democratic primary voters have little desire to see an all-out intraparty brawl.

Warren avoided any direct criticism of her rivals and repeatedly pivoted to her core anti-corruption message. As Biden, Sanders and Klobuchar fought about the best way forward on health care, Warren did not engage, instead speaking broadly about the need to lower prescription drug costs.

And in between clashes over policy, Biden and Sanders called for party unity against Trump.