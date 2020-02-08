Subscribe

Report of armed man, gunshots in west Santa Rosa prompts law enforcement search

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 8, 2020, 3:27PM
Law enforcement authorities converged on a semi-industrial area on the east end of Sebastopol Road on Saturday afternoon in search of a man reported to be armed with a gun, possibly a shotgun, according to emergency radio traffic.

Gunshots also were reported in the vicinity of the search at 350 Roberts Avenue, between Sebastopol Road and the Joe Rodota Trail, and west of the SMART railroad tracks.

Santa Rosa police and Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies were involved in a search for a suspect described only as a white man in his 50s.

The sheriff’s helicopter, Henry 1, was assisting overhead.

SMART has halted traffic through the area at the police department’s request and sent its 1:34 p.m. northbound train back to Rohnert Park, a spokeswoman said.

The search, begun after the 2:20 p.m. report, was ongoing at 3:15 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

