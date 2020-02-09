Bryant crash highlights flaws in helicopter rules

The skies above Los Angeles are crisscrossed by helicopters — sometimes as many as two-dozen at a time — whisking the rich across the city, taking tourists to get the perfect Instagram photo, chasing criminals and providing radio listeners with traffic updates on the car-clogged roads.

The convenience of helicopter travel appealed to basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, who told an interviewer in 2018 it let him be an involved parent while keeping to his NBA training schedule.

“I was sitting in traffic and I wound up missing a school play because I was sitting in traffic,” Bryant said. “This thing just kept mounting, and I had to figure out a way where I could still train and focus on the craft.”

But the busy airspace can be intimidating, even in the best conditions.

“If you learned to fly in Nowhere, Arkansas, and you came here, you’d be blown away,” said Kurt Deetz, a former pilot for Bryant and a 30-year veteran of the industry.

Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed this past month when their Sikorsky S-76B helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, in foggy conditions. The crash, which is under investigation, has renewed questions about helicopter safety and the failure of the Federal Aviation Administration and the industry to adopt several recommendations of the National Transportation Safety Board.

No cause has been determined for the crash, but the NTSB issued an update on its investigation Friday, detailing a witness account of the crash and saying the helicopter’s engine appeared to be running up until the impact.

The Jan. 26 crash was just the most high profile of several recent deadly incidents involving helicopters. In December, a tour flight crashed in Hawaii in bad weather, killing seven people. This past June, a helicopter hit a skyscraper in New York, bursting into flames and killing the pilot. In all, 51 people were killed in helicopter crashes last year, according to the U.S. Helicopter Safety Team, a joint industry and government group.

Incidents involving helicopters killed at least 428 people between 2009 and 2018, according to data compiled by the NTSB for the Washington Post.

David Hoeppner, a retired engineering professor at the University of Utah with expertise in helicopter design, said he hopes the attention on the Bryant crash will lead to renewed efforts to improve helicopter safety.

“We haven’t done all the things in design and the reliability or integrity of the helicopter that we need to do,” said Hoeppner, who was an FAA consultant for more than 14 years.

“The industry has a big say in how fast rules can be implemented,” he said. “The system is driven by money and greed and so that tends to take preference even over safety.”

In a statement, the FAA said it “considers the positions of all aviation stakeholders when analyzing safety issues.”

“Receiving input from the various public sources allows the FAA to make the most informed safety decisions,” the agency said.

In 2014, federal authorities finished rewriting rules for commercial helicopter flights, focusing on air ambulances. But the agency stopped short of several provisions sought either by the NTSB or some in the industry, including requirements for night vision goggles and regular checks of pilots’ ability to deal with unexpected bad weather.