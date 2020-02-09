Subscribe

Bryant crash highlights flaws in helicopter rules

IAN DUNCAN AND LUZ LAZO
WASHINGTON POST
February 9, 2020, 8:27AM
The skies above Los Angeles are crisscrossed by helicopters — sometimes as many as two-dozen at a time — whisking the rich across the city, taking tourists to get the perfect Instagram photo, chasing criminals and providing radio listeners with traffic updates on the car-clogged roads.

The convenience of helicopter travel appealed to basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, who told an interviewer in 2018 it let him be an involved parent while keeping to his NBA training schedule.

“I was sitting in traffic and I wound up missing a school play because I was sitting in traffic,” Bryant said. “This thing just kept mounting, and I had to figure out a way where I could still train and focus on the craft.”

But the busy airspace can be intimidating, even in the best conditions.

“If you learned to fly in Nowhere, Arkansas, and you came here, you’d be blown away,” said Kurt Deetz, a former pilot for Bryant and a 30-year veteran of the industry.

Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed this past month when their Sikorsky S-76B helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, in foggy conditions. The crash, which is under investigation, has renewed questions about helicopter safety and the failure of the Federal Aviation Administration and the industry to adopt several recommendations of the National Transportation Safety Board.

No cause has been determined for the crash, but the NTSB issued an update on its investigation Friday, detailing a witness account of the crash and saying the helicopter’s engine appeared to be running up until the impact.

The Jan. 26 crash was just the most high profile of several recent deadly incidents involving helicopters. In December, a tour flight crashed in Hawaii in bad weather, killing seven people. This past June, a helicopter hit a skyscraper in New York, bursting into flames and killing the pilot. In all, 51 people were killed in helicopter crashes last year, according to the U.S. Helicopter Safety Team, a joint industry and government group.

Incidents involving helicopters killed at least 428 people between 2009 and 2018, according to data compiled by the NTSB for the Washington Post.

David Hoeppner, a retired engineering professor at the University of Utah with expertise in helicopter design, said he hopes the attention on the Bryant crash will lead to renewed efforts to improve helicopter safety.

“We haven’t done all the things in design and the reliability or integrity of the helicopter that we need to do,” said Hoeppner, who was an FAA consultant for more than 14 years.

“The industry has a big say in how fast rules can be implemented,” he said. “The system is driven by money and greed and so that tends to take preference even over safety.”

In a statement, the FAA said it “considers the positions of all aviation stakeholders when analyzing safety issues.”

“Receiving input from the various public sources allows the FAA to make the most informed safety decisions,” the agency said.

In 2014, federal authorities finished rewriting rules for commercial helicopter flights, focusing on air ambulances. But the agency stopped short of several provisions sought either by the NTSB or some in the industry, including requirements for night vision goggles and regular checks of pilots’ ability to deal with unexpected bad weather.

Lynn Lunsford, an FAA spokesman, said the stricter rules for air ambulances reflect that they often operate in remote areas at night, while tours and shuttle flights work in populated areas with better infrastructure.

Lunsford said safety improvements do not only stem from new rules — noting for example that the FAA promotes voluntary use of flight data recorders, also known as “black boxes,” even when rules do not require them — and that the fatal helicopter crash rate has been halved in 20 years.

The weather on the day of the Bryant crash has attracted particular attention. His pilot, 50-year-old Ara Zobayan, left John Wayne Airport in Orange County, shortly after 9  a.m. that Sunday morning with eight passengers en route to a youth basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks, about 65 miles away across Los Angeles.

Zobayan had spent a decade working for Island Express Helicopters, which provides both tours and VIP transportation, amassing 8,200 hours of flying time and regularly acting as Bryant’s pilot.

The day of the crash, Zobayan encountered bad weather, and he received permission to pass through controlled airspace near the Burbank and Van Nuys airports in worse-than-normal visibility. Shortly after, he picked up a helicopter route that follows Highway 101, Zobayan climbed to 2,300 feet and started to turn left, before for unknown reasons diving at high speed into a hillside in Calabasas.

NTSB investigators said the helicopter hit the hillside at an elevation of 1,085 feet — missing clearance by 20 to 30 feet.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner said everyone on board was killed by the force of the impact.

Zobayan was certified to fly with instruments, which can be used in especially bad weather. But Deetz and an NTSB spokesman said Island Express’s authorization from the FAA did not permit flights using instruments.

