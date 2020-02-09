An anxious wait under coronavirus quarantine

LOS ANGELES — Board games for children? Definitely. Tai chi in the parking lot? Maybe. Red wine dropped off by relatives? Nope.

For the hundreds of Americans who have been evacuated from China amid the coronavirus outbreak, the stress and worries of possible infection and getting back to the United States have been joined by another pressing concern: How do you fill two unexpected weeks quarantined on a military base?

To be sure, there are frequent medical checks for symptoms of the illness. But for the rest of the time, officials are navigating how to make them feel at home on the bases while also protecting them and others from potential infection.

The quarantine orders are the first in 50 years issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials say they are necessary to prevent the global spread of a virus that has already infected 28,000 people worldwide.

John McGory touched down at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego along with 166 other passengers Wednesday. The journey from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak and where McGory had lived for the past six years, was filled with detours and stops and took 37 hours, he said.

McGory, 65, was put up in an apartment on the base’s bachelors quarters, which had been emptied for the arriving passengers. Staff members regularly drop off meals at his door and also take his temperature to check for a fever.

McGory said that officials laid out ground rules in a welcome meeting Wednesday. Face masks are not required, and people who work and live on the base have been told not to interact with the passengers.

Officials told McGory’s group that they would set up a message board for people to throw out ideas for group activities. Someone suggested a tai chi class, McGory said. Officials said they would bring board and card games.

McGory said he wants to ride out the quarantine by writing about his experiences and by teaching a story-telling class where perhaps people can share tales of Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital.

“It can’t be worse than the last two weeks,” McGory said.

McGory’s flight was one of several recently arranged by U.S. officials for U.S. citizens and their families to escape China during the outbreak. Three California bases and three other bases outside California have been designated as quarantine sites.

The coronavirus outbreak that began late last year in Wuhan has since spread to four continents. The U.S. has advised Americans not to fly to China and is temporarily barring foreign nationals who have recently visited China from entering the country.

Passengers were not allowed to board flights to the U.S. if they showed symptoms of illness, according to CDC officials. They were checked for fevers while on the planes and as soon as they landed.

After touchdown in Miramar on Wednesday, four passengers from McGory’s flight were transported to local hospitals after showing symptoms of coronavirus infection.

In a news conference earlier this week, Dr. Christopher Braden, a deputy director with the CDC, acknowledged that others on the base and in the greater San Diego area may be concerned about the evacuees living there for two weeks. He said people on the base had expressed concern that their children who live there may get sick or not be allowed to attend school.