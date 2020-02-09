Subscribe

Wind gusts hammer the North Bay with speeds as much as 84 mph reported near Healdsburg

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 9, 2020, 11:53AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Strong winds battered the North Bay on Sunday with gusts as fast as 84 mph in the mountains east of Healdsburg, while many along the Sonoma Valley were left without power.

The winds, which first picked up around 3 a.m., led to downed power and telecommunications lines throughout Sonoma County. A Redcom dispatcher said her office fielded numerous calls from Sonoma Valley residents over such downed lines.

PG&E had 1,530 customers without power in Sonoma County as of 11 a.m., with 662 in Glen Ellen and 685 in Sonoma, said spokeswoman Deanna Contreras.

Work crews were responding to the affected areas to make repairs, Contreras said. The San Francisco-based utility does not expect to enact planned powers shut-offs, a step meant to reduce wildfire risk as done last fall. The wet and dry weather from this winter has reduced such fire risk, Contreras said.

The highest reported gust in the Bay Area was noted at 84 mph and occurred at 8:50 a.m. at a 3,300-foot high marker east of Healdsburg at Pine Flat Road, said Steve Anderson, a forecaster with the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts had been reported around 50 mph in the area during the morning. Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport had a high wind gust of 36 mph, while the biggest wind on the coast was near Mount Tamalpais at 44 mph, Anderson said.

The winds were triggered by a high pressure system in northern California meeting with a low pressure system from southern California that swept in from the Southwest, he said.

“It kind of squeezes the air,” Anderson said. “It’s like with a garden hose and you put your thumb over the end.”

The high winds should last through Monday at 11 a.m. and will peak from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, Anderson said.

Check back later for more details.

