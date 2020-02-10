Subscribe

China death toll from coronavirus now exceeds SARS

STEVEN LEE MYERS AND KAREN ZRAIC
NEW YORK TIMES
February 10, 2020, 9:17AM
BEIJING — The coronavirus epidemic in China surpassed a grim milestone on Sunday with a death toll that exceeds that of the SARS outbreak 17 years ago — but a glimmer of hope emerged with the news that World Health Organization experts might soon be in the country to help stanch the crisis.

The outbreak has killed 908 people in China in the month since the first death was reported in January in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus emerged in December, apparently in a wholesale food market. Two people have died outside China.

The SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, crisis, which began in southern China in similar circumstances in 2002, killed 774 people worldwide over the course of several months.

The number of new deaths reported over the previous 24 hours — 97 — was the highest in China in a single day so far, according to figures announced Sunday by the country’s health commission. The number of infections overall in China now far exceeds that of SARS, rising above 40,100, compared with 8,000 then.

Offers of help from WHO and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had languished for weeks, but on Sunday Cui Tiankai, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, said experts from WHO would be allowed into China “very soon.”

Speaking on the CBS program “Face the Nation,” Cui said American experts are on the list recommended by WHO.

“Even beyond that,” he said, “some American experts have come to China already on their own individual basis.”

Hours later WHO’s director general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced on Twitter that an advance team was on its way.

The Chinese government’s inability to contain the outbreak has disrupted life across the country and beyond, provoking grief and outrage that the Communist Party state under Xi Jinping has also been scrambling to cauterize.

The crisis threatens to disrupt people’s return to work on Monday after an already-extended break for the Lunar New Year.

Most cities, including the capital Beijing, have largely been shut down for two weeks, with residents warned to stay indoors. Most, by all appearances, have done so, creating eerily deserted cityscapes.

It remains far from certain that anything like a normal workday will resume in most of the country, though the severity of imposed restrictions varies from city to city.

Some schools have announced they would delay the start of post-holiday schedules, as have many companies. Theaters, museums and other places plan to remain shut through the end of February.

Economists are predicting a significant blow to China’s economy, which could worsen significantly if businesses and factories struggle to resume functioning.

Millions of Chinese away from home are in limbo because of travel restrictions and quarantines imposed after the coronavirus emerged.

The Communist Party is already facing an extraordinary outpouring of public anger over its handling of the epidemic, especially the suppression of information early on that many people and experts believe might have reduced its lethal spread.

The latest coronavirus, like SARS, has spread around the world, though the most severe effects have been on those near where it began in Hubei province.

Many doctors believe that deaths and infections have been grossly undercounted because testing facilities at hospitals and laboratories are under severe strain.

Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, who late last week ordered door-to-door checks for patients in Wuhan, visited Huanggang, a city of 7 million people roughly 50 miles downstream, and warned that its capacity for treating patients was worse than in Wuhan, where hospitals have been simply overwhelmed.

“Huanggang’s medical treatment conditions are relatively weaker than Wuhan,” Sun said in remarks shown Sunday night on CCTV, the state television network.

A vast majority of the infections and deaths have come in Hubei province, which has been effectively sealed, with the police restricting access by road, rail and air. The concentration of cases there has given the government greater confidence in imposing the onerous measures on cities in the region.

There have been only two confirmed deaths outside mainland China — one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines — though from Russia to the United States the specter of a pandemic has prompted many countries to restrict visitors from China.

That has prompted major airlines to slash their flight schedules, with some suspending travel to mainland China and Hong Kong altogether.

In Hong Kong, 3,600 passengers and crew members of a cruise ship were allowed to disembark on Sunday after being held at the dock for four days.

Health officials in the city, a semiautonomous region of China, quarantined the ship, World Dream, in port on Wednesday after eight passengers from the mainland on a previous cruise were found to be infected with the coronavirus.

None of the crew members tested positive for the disease, so the quarantine was lifted.

Hong Kong has begun requiring anyone who has traveled to the mainland to undergo a two-week quarantine, a measure adopted after significant public pressure and a strike by hospital workers.

Ten new cases confirmed in the territory on Sunday raised questions about how well travel restrictions can protect Hong Kong’s 7 million residents.

In a possible sign of good news, the number of new cases confirmed in China has stabilized in recent days.

World Health Organization officials, though, cautioned against reading too much into the figures, saying that Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province were still in the midst of a “very intense outbreak.”

