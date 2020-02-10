China death toll from coronavirus now exceeds SARS

BEIJING — The coronavirus epidemic in China surpassed a grim milestone on Sunday with a death toll that exceeds that of the SARS outbreak 17 years ago — but a glimmer of hope emerged with the news that World Health Organization experts might soon be in the country to help stanch the crisis.

The outbreak has killed 908 people in China in the month since the first death was reported in January in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus emerged in December, apparently in a wholesale food market. Two people have died outside China.

The SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, crisis, which began in southern China in similar circumstances in 2002, killed 774 people worldwide over the course of several months.

The number of new deaths reported over the previous 24 hours — 97 — was the highest in China in a single day so far, according to figures announced Sunday by the country’s health commission. The number of infections overall in China now far exceeds that of SARS, rising above 40,100, compared with 8,000 then.

Offers of help from WHO and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had languished for weeks, but on Sunday Cui Tiankai, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, said experts from WHO would be allowed into China “very soon.”

Speaking on the CBS program “Face the Nation,” Cui said American experts are on the list recommended by WHO.

“Even beyond that,” he said, “some American experts have come to China already on their own individual basis.”

Hours later WHO’s director general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced on Twitter that an advance team was on its way.

The Chinese government’s inability to contain the outbreak has disrupted life across the country and beyond, provoking grief and outrage that the Communist Party state under Xi Jinping has also been scrambling to cauterize.

The crisis threatens to disrupt people’s return to work on Monday after an already-extended break for the Lunar New Year.

Most cities, including the capital Beijing, have largely been shut down for two weeks, with residents warned to stay indoors. Most, by all appearances, have done so, creating eerily deserted cityscapes.

It remains far from certain that anything like a normal workday will resume in most of the country, though the severity of imposed restrictions varies from city to city.

Some schools have announced they would delay the start of post-holiday schedules, as have many companies. Theaters, museums and other places plan to remain shut through the end of February.

Economists are predicting a significant blow to China’s economy, which could worsen significantly if businesses and factories struggle to resume functioning.

Millions of Chinese away from home are in limbo because of travel restrictions and quarantines imposed after the coronavirus emerged.

The Communist Party is already facing an extraordinary outpouring of public anger over its handling of the epidemic, especially the suppression of information early on that many people and experts believe might have reduced its lethal spread.

The latest coronavirus, like SARS, has spread around the world, though the most severe effects have been on those near where it began in Hubei province.