Pete Buttigieg wins most Iowa delegates after party reviews caucus

GREGORY KORTE
BLOOMBERG NEWS
February 10, 2020, 7:19AM

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Pete Buttigieg appears to have sealed his victory in Iowa after the state’s Democratic Party released on Sunday corrected results from its disputed caucuses.

Buttigieg now has 14 delegates from Iowa to Bernie Sanders’ 12. Elizabeth Warren got eight, Joe Biden, six, and Amy Klobuchar, one.

The party released its final delegate tally Sunday after reviewing complaints from the Buttigieg, Sanders and Warren campaigns. The results from last Monday’s caucuses were marred by problems with a phone app that didn’t work and a backup hotline that got jammed.

