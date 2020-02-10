Subscribe

British TV host Phillip Schofield comes out as gay on his show: 'I'm proud of myself today'

BRITTANY SHAMMAS
THE WASHINGTON POST
February 10, 2020, 7:39AM

A prominent British TV personality has come out as gay, telling his morning show co-host in an emotional interview that "this was the day that I know everything was pointing toward.

Phillip Schofield, who has hosted ITV's "This Morning" since 2002, first made the announcement through a statement the show shared on Instagram early Friday. In it, he wrote that with the support of his wife of 27 years and their two grown daughters, he had been "coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

"My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion," wrote Schofield, 57. "Yet I still can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments. My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud."

At the start of Friday's show, Schofield sat beside his co-host of the last decade, Holly Willoughby, who reached for his hand and said she had "never been more proud of my friend than I am today." She added, "We're going to do this together."

She read the statement and asked how he felt with the news now public. He said he felt "a little lighter," though he knew "it causes pain." Asked why he had chosen this moment to come out, Schofield said that he knew he wasn't being honest with himself. He said he was inspired by people who have come on the show and shared their stories.

"I got to the stage where I thought, we sit here every day and I'm over there and some amazingly, brave, incredible person is sitting here, and I'm listening to their story and thinking, 'Oh my God, you're so brave; oh my God, you're so brave,' " he said. "And I'm thinking, I have to be that person."

He spoke repeatedly of the hurt he felt for his own family, despite their support and despite knowing they'll "always be a family." He said he felt guilty that "this can't be anything other than a painful process for them."

"You can't change who you are, though," Willoughby said.

