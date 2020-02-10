Man dies in Bodega house fire

A man died in a fire that destroyed a home in Bodega early Monday morning, North Bay Fire officials said.

Heavy flames were coming out of every window of a rural, one-story house, located at the end of a dirt road on the 800 block of Salmon Creek Road, when volunteer Bodega Fire Department arrived just after midnight, said Shepley Schroth-Cary, the Gold Ridge and North Bay Fire Chief.

A team initially entered the home to try and save the man, but they were driven out by the flames and pulled back before completing the search, Schroth-Cary said.

A large bay window collapsed and the rush of air intensified the blaze, forcing commanders to take a more defensive approach from outside until it was safe to enter the home again.

“That decision was made because of firefighter safety,” Schroth-Cary said. “There was a really rapid fire spread throughout the house.”

The victim was found not far from the doorway in a large common area, he said. Initial reports indicated his wife, daughter and two friends visiting were able to get out safely.

The home was a total loss. Red Cross responded to help the survivors.

At the fire’s peak, six water tenders were on-site filling about 4-5 water lines as firefighters knocked down the blaze over a more than three-hour span, Schroth-Cary said.

A few trucks were still on scene mopping up the area and cooling the last hot spots around 8 a.m. as Sonoma County officials began their investigation. Schroth-Cary said it did not appear suspicious but the cause of the fire is still unknown.

In addition to North Bay Fire and Bodega, personnel from Gold Ridge, Occidental, Monte Rio and Graton fire departments responded. All are volunteer districts.

“A number of the volunteers and first responders knew the victim. That’s hard for anyone that responds in a rural setting,” Schroth-Cary said. “And in an effort to save somebody, they were close to the victim before being driven out by fire. That’s always tough when you’re close but not successful.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.