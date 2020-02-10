Subscribe

Authorities: San Francisco shooting involved FBI agent

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 10, 2020, 10:09AM
Updated 2 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities are investigating a shooting on a San Francisco street involving an off-duty FBI agent, officials said Sunday.

A man suffered non-life-threatening wounds in the shooting late Saturday in the city's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, said San Francisco Police Sgt. Michael Andraychak.

Arriving officers determined the shooting involved “an off-duty federal agent and an adult male who had been shot,” he said.

“This is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting,” Andraychak said.

San Francisco police and they city's District Attorney’s Office will be handling the investigation, according to KPIX-TV. The FBI will also be involved and were at the scene early Sunday, the news station reported.

“The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting,” the FBI said in a statement. “The FBI takes any shooting incident involving our agents or task force members seriously … As this investigation is ongoing, we cannot provide any additional information at this time.”

Andraychak did not release any other details involving the shooting. It wasn't known if the man who was shot was a suspect in a criminal investigation.

The man was hospitalized, KPIX reported. The agent was not hurt.

