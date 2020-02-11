Another homeless camp dismantled in south Santa Rosa

Sonoma County officials on Monday evicted 38 campers from a short strip of asphalt in south Santa Rosa that for 10 days offered refuge to some of the more than 250 people who once called the Joe Rodota Trail home.

Nine people accepted placement in local emergency shelters, including two who went to the county’s new temporary shelter at Los Guilicos Juvenile Justice Center near Oakmont, a county spokesman said.

But for most, the ouster from Bane Avenue near West Robles Road sent them searching for another place to settle after a stressful day of packing up tents, bedding and disparate belongings to be lugged away in whatever fashion they might manage.

The county said 29 campers refused offers of shelter at various facilities. James Morell, 54, a veteran of the streets who said he doesn’t do well in dormitory-style housing, turned down an offer to go to Sam Jones Hall, a shelter operated by Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa.

“I’m not even used to this, living in big groups,” he said as he packed up his possessions.

County officials said it wasn’t safe to allow people to sleep in the roadway near the end of Dutton Avenue, even one behind locked gate arms that appeared to lead only to a weed-choked, unpaved road.

The road is used by the owners of surrounding properties to access their land, including Recology and a farmer who tends cows in a pasture adjacent to the encampment, said Alegría De La Cruz, the county’s chief deputy counsel.

The size of the community was a critical factor in the decision to evict the campers. The settlement started with about 10 people on their first night away from the Rodota Trail and had grown since then, acquiring a warming tent and two portable toilets organized by a local advocacy group.

Barbie Robinson, the county’s director of health services and interim executive director of the Community Development Commission, said generally the county does not take enforcement actions against small encampments but cannot ignore ones the size of the settlement along Bane Avenue.

“The point is, the size of this is really where you tip the scale in creating a public health and a safety risk,” Robinson told advocates for the unsheltered Monday during a contentious debate in the middle of the street. “We’re not going to take an action or enforcement on every encampment. But when you reach a certain size, you create risk.”

Notices posted Thursday along a chain link fence at the camp advised residents they were trespassing. Sheriff’s deputies had been walking through at least three times a day, reminding people they were not allowed to be there, campers said.

About a dozen Sonoma County sheriff’s personnel took part in Monday’s daylong effort. Numerous homeless advocates were present, too, many of them recording videos of the interactions.

There was a brief scuffle when one man refused to engage with deputies, saying he didn’t want to talk to them and walked away. A deputy followed him and eventually pushed the man against a chain link fence as a crowd gathered, many of them yelling at the deputy to leave him alone. The man was arrested for suspected trespassing and resisting arrest, friends said, but was bailed out by the end of the day.