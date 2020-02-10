Subscribe

$9.7 million in federal funds arrives for long-awaited Petaluma River dredging

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 10, 2020, 1:41PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The Petaluma River, a tidal waterway that has seen its commercial traffic ebb as silt piled up will be dredged this year for the first time since 2003, Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, announced Monday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the agency tasked with maintaining the 18-mile river ever four years, will be allocating roughly $9.7 million in its 2020 work plan. An additional $1.3 million was set aside for preliminary work to eventually dredge the San Rafael Canal.

“I am thrilled that we will finally be able to address the recreational, commercial and public safety problems that come from delayed dredging,” Huffman said in a prepared statement. “The safety and viability of commercial and recreational traffic is the highest priority, and I thank the Army Corps for taking action on this urgent infrastructure need.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

