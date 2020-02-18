Subscribe

Supervisor Susan Gorin up against Sonoma’s David Cook in race for county’s 1st District seat

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 17, 2020, 6:39PM
February 17, 2020, 6:39PM

1st District supervisorial candidates

Susan Gorin

Age: 68

Experience: Two terms on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors; former Santa Rosa councilwoman, mayor and planning commissioner; former Santa Rosa City Schools board member; former board president, Sonoma County League of Women Voters

Family: Husband, Joe Gorin; two adult daughters and two grandchildren

David Cook

Age: 53

Experience: Sonoma City Council member and former mayor; owner of Cook Vineyard Management; former Sonoma Chamber of Commerce president; former Glen Ellen and Kenwood volunteer fireman

Wife: Kiersten Cook and four young children

Susan Gorin is still steamed at her colleagues on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

The board chairwoman found herself a little more than a month ago on the losing end of a 4-1 vote that resulted in 60 of the most vulnerable homeless residents living on the Joe Rodota Trail being relocated to a sanctioned camp in little-used parking lot on the county’s juvenile justice campus off Highway 12.

That campus and the new sanctioned camp sit in Gorin’s district, which includes Sonoma Valley and eastern Santa Rosa. The camp is miles from most services, so many had to be brought to residents, one of the reasons Gorin objected to its location.

“Everybody understands that was a political issue,” Gorin said. “Supervisors chose to put it in my district because it was far removed from their districts.”

It wasn’t the first time Gorin, a two-term incumbent on the Board of Supervisors, has been the lone dissenting vote on contentious county issues. She has split with board colleagues on contentious winery projects that she has opposed as well as a blanket ban on vacation rentals outside of city limits, which she favored.

Gorin’s opponent in the March 3 race for the 1st District supervisor seat, Sonoma City Councilman David Cook, has called out cases where she was unable to bring her fellow supervisors along to benefit her constituents.

Gorin regards those bruising episodes as signs of political courage. She’s proud to stand up for what she thinks is right.

“I’m running again because there are many things that still need my attention and passion and experience,” Gorin said, citing recovery from the 2017 fires and climate change. “I just think the sense of urgency and advocacy on these issues is more important now than ever.”

Her opponent, Cook, 53, a two-term councilman and former mayor who is often the contrarian on his own council, says it’s time for a change.

“I feel like we’re not represented the way that we should (be),” Cook said. “Residents don’t feel their voice is heard.”

The makeup of the electorate favors Gorin, a former Santa Rosa mayor who has a wealth of experience and a tested record across the district, which extends south of Sonoma to San Pablo Bay. More than half of the 60,424 registered voters in the 1st District are within Santa Rosa city limits and 60 percent have Santa Rosa addresses.

Gorin was the lone elected official in Sonoma County to lose her home in the 2017 firestorm and has navigated the rebuilding process in Oakmont alongside hundreds of other fire survivors in her district, including Kenwood and Glen Ellen neighborhoods burned by the Nuns fire.

But Cook, who runs his own vineyard management firm, enjoys strong name recognition as a Sonoma councilman. He is using his knowledge of the city and the valley to the north to claim that Gorin is an ineffective and inaccessible representative for the region.

Cook singled out the Los Guilicos camp as an example of Gorin’s political weakness. He blames her for the outcome of the vote.

He offered few concrete details about what he would do differently than Gorin in office or how he would wield greater power as a board rookie than a seasoned supervisor. But he said he would be more responsive and in touch with this district.

“I really believe when I get onto the Board of Supervisors I can do great things for Sonoma County,” Cook said.

He says he would host small meetings over coffee with constituents — Gorin has held similar gatherings in Sonoma during much of her tenure — and would host more town hall events with constituents.

He said he would be a housing advocate, but he rejected a call for development of new, dense housing in parts of Sonoma Valley.

Among his greatest accomplishments on the Sonoma City Council, he said, was a measure that gave drivers an extra hour of free street parking in downtown.

Gorin, a Santa Rosa resident since 1982, was first elected supervisor in 2012, taking over the seat held for three terms by Valerie Brown. Because the Fountaingrove home where Gorin and her husband lived at the time was just outside the 1st District boundary, she moved into Oakmont to run for the seat, prevailing over fellow longtime Santa Rosa Councilman John Sawyer.

It was the culmination of years of public service and community involvement. She’s was the president of the county’s League of Women Voters, then served on the board of Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest public district, and was a Santa Rosa planning commissioner before being elected as a councilwoman and later serving as mayor.

She touts all of that experience as reason enough for voters to reelect her.

“The learning curve is steep for any one of those governmental agencies,” Gorin said. “But the county, really, it takes a year or two to really understand the issues.”

Cook moved to Sonoma in 1995. He grew up on a 300-acre rice farm outside of Willows in Glenn County. His company, Cook Vineyard Management, oversees 475 acres of wine grapes and olive crops.

In Sonoma, Cook quickly became involved with city affairs, joining the Sonoma Chamber of Commerce and later serving as its board president. He was first elected to the City Council in 2012, where he said he took two years to get up to speed on all manner of city issues, which remain his area of expertise.

But he readily admitted to not knowing a great deal about issues outside of the valley, including about the county’s fractious, years-long effort to sell its 72-acre Chanate Road property in Santa Rosa for housing.

“He has not really ventured outside of the confines of the city of Sonoma,” Gorin said. “He has offered no real initiatives on the council, and he has no understanding of the financing of roads, mental health services, criminal justice and so many other issues a county supervisor has to weigh in on.”

But Cook, a former volunteer firefighter in Glen Ellen and Kenwood, said he was well versed on a range of county issues. He pointed to his service on the board of Sonoma Clean Power, the public electricity supplier, as well as an advisory panel for the county water agency.

He said Gorin’s “derogatory” toward city council members and they leadership they bring reflected the county’s problematic top-down approach to local government.

“I’m going to win this election based on my values and the knowledge that I can get this job done,” he said. “I think my message really resonates with a lot of voters.”

Gorin has pressed her advantage with a fundraising haul that has far outpaced Cook’s. She had collected $77,930 by the end of January, and has added five donations of $1,000 or more since the Jan. 31 filing deadline, including donations from Jeff Kunde of the Kunde Winery, Elisa Stancil, a board member with Creative Sonoma and the Northern California Carpenters Regional Council.

Cook has raised $30,423, but nearly $25,000 of that came in the form of loans to his own campaign. He has reported three donations of $1,000 or more since January.

Cook said his political philosophy emanates from the desires of his constituents. He pledged to follow their lead on key issues. He was reticent to endorse any ballot measure, including the SMART sales tax extension, or the county’s proposed half-cent fire tax, saying it’s not his role as an elected official. (Endorsement lists for both measures are replete with office holders.)

But Cook said endorsing ballot measures as a politician was a “slippery slope.”

“I’m careful with elected officials endorsing,” he said.

A believer in term limits, even for local officials, Cook said that Gorin’s run on the Board of Supervisors has been long enough.

Also, he said, “I’m a nice guy.”

Gorin has been a trailblazer on each of her last two boards, ushering in Santa Rosa’s first progressive majority when she took office in 2009. It’s the reason there’s no Walmart in Santa Rosa.

And while her election to the Board of Supervisors in 2012 shifted the geopolitical weight of the district back to Santa Rosa, Cook said he’s hesitant to use Gorin’s Santa Rosa roots as a cudgel on the campaign trail.

“That’s a double-edged sword,” Cook said. “I don’t want people to think I wouldn’t represent Santa Rosa.”

Gorin said that if reelected her third term on the board would be devoted to spurring new housing development, supporting action to curb homelessness and climate change, and charting a future for the Sonoma Developmental Center property, largely vacated since December 2018.

Gorin has championed protection of the site’s open space, and said she also envisions use of the 863-acre state campus for affordable housing, and possibly a permanent indoor/outdoor homeless shelter.

Cook said he supports housing development at the site, including affordable units. He also wants to see retail development and parks, and would be willing to look into hosting homeless services.

Cook said he’ll start engaging with constituents on the Sonoma Developmental Center on “Day 1” if he’s elected.

Thirteen county residents were tapped in December to lead a three-year panel that will provide recommendations to county officials for the site, with plans to meet monthly.

Gorin said that’s the kind of outreach and community involvement she’s supported her entire elected career. It’s why, she said, she’s able to count so many endorsements from fellow elected officials and civic leaders.

“We live in an unsettled time,” Gorin said. “I’m endorsed by almost every elected in Sonoma County, in Washington and Sacramento because they know, in the midst of a crisis, I’m the person that brings people together.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.

