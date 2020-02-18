Supervisor Susan Gorin up against Sonoma’s David Cook in race for county’s 1st District seat

Experience: Sonoma City Council member and former mayor; owner of Cook Vineyard Management; former Sonoma Chamber of Commerce president; former Glen Ellen and Kenwood volunteer fireman

Experience: Two terms on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors; former Santa Rosa councilwoman, mayor and planning commissioner; former Santa Rosa City Schools board member; former board president, Sonoma County League of Women Voters

Susan Gorin is still steamed at her colleagues on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

The board chairwoman found herself a little more than a month ago on the losing end of a 4-1 vote that resulted in 60 of the most vulnerable homeless residents living on the Joe Rodota Trail being relocated to a sanctioned camp in little-used parking lot on the county’s juvenile justice campus off Highway 12.

That campus and the new sanctioned camp sit in Gorin’s district, which includes Sonoma Valley and eastern Santa Rosa. The camp is miles from most services, so many had to be brought to residents, one of the reasons Gorin objected to its location.

“Everybody understands that was a political issue,” Gorin said. “Supervisors chose to put it in my district because it was far removed from their districts.”

It wasn’t the first time Gorin, a two-term incumbent on the Board of Supervisors, has been the lone dissenting vote on contentious county issues. She has split with board colleagues on contentious winery projects that she has opposed as well as a blanket ban on vacation rentals outside of city limits, which she favored.

Gorin’s opponent in the March 3 race for the 1st District supervisor seat, Sonoma City Councilman David Cook, has called out cases where she was unable to bring her fellow supervisors along to benefit her constituents.

Gorin regards those bruising episodes as signs of political courage. She’s proud to stand up for what she thinks is right.

“I’m running again because there are many things that still need my attention and passion and experience,” Gorin said, citing recovery from the 2017 fires and climate change. “I just think the sense of urgency and advocacy on these issues is more important now than ever.”

Her opponent, Cook, 53, a two-term councilman and former mayor who is often the contrarian on his own council, says it’s time for a change.

“I feel like we’re not represented the way that we should (be),” Cook said. “Residents don’t feel their voice is heard.”

The makeup of the electorate favors Gorin, a former Santa Rosa mayor who has a wealth of experience and a tested record across the district, which extends south of Sonoma to San Pablo Bay. More than half of the 60,424 registered voters in the 1st District are within Santa Rosa city limits and 60 percent have Santa Rosa addresses.

Gorin was the lone elected official in Sonoma County to lose her home in the 2017 firestorm and has navigated the rebuilding process in Oakmont alongside hundreds of other fire survivors in her district, including Kenwood and Glen Ellen neighborhoods burned by the Nuns fire.

But Cook, who runs his own vineyard management firm, enjoys strong name recognition as a Sonoma councilman. He is using his knowledge of the city and the valley to the north to claim that Gorin is an ineffective and inaccessible representative for the region.

Cook singled out the Los Guilicos camp as an example of Gorin’s political weakness. He blames her for the outcome of the vote.

He offered few concrete details about what he would do differently than Gorin in office or how he would wield greater power as a board rookie than a seasoned supervisor. But he said he would be more responsive and in touch with this district.