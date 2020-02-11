Sonoma County Fair announces 2020 theme: ‘Tropical Fairadise’

The Sonoma County Fair, fresh off a bruising battle with state horse racing officials that forced a change to the fair’s schedule, is making lemonade out of those sour lemons — or at least fruity drinks.

“Tropical Fairadise,” the theme for the 2020 fair, is a departure from the organization’s more traditional 2019 theme, “Back to Our Roots in Cowboy Boots.”

The Aug. 5-16 fair at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds will feature island music and tropical vibes, with princess, pirate and mermaid themes for kids, as well as a Tiki bar and an Elvis impersonation contest featuring a $1,500 prize.

“No need to travel! This year we are bringing Tropical Fairadise to our 2020 Sonoma County Fair,” Fair Board President Max Mickelsen said in a news release.

The fair’s eight-day racing series remains intact, albeit shifted one week forward on the calendar, with weekend race dates of Aug. 6-9 and Aug. 13-16. Racing is free with fair admission.

Fair officials have already taken major actions to mitigate the effects of the schedule change to Aug. 6-16, including cramming most junior livestock programs into the first week of the fair, before school starts.

They’re also planning a marketing blitz designed to lure families to the fair during the first week of school, which is expected to start Aug. 12.

The fair this year will also feature the PRCA Rodeo, Monster Trucks, Destruction Derby and the NorCal Brew Fest, according to the release.

For more information, go to sonomacountyfair.com or call 707-545-4200.