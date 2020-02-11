Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane fails to obtain permit for election signs

In the run-up to the March 3 election, two candidates for Sonoma County supervisor appear to have flouted longstanding county requirements related to political signs.

One of them, three-term incumbent Supervisor Shirlee Zane, still hasn’t purchased the $213 zoning permit necessary to place signs bearing her name on private property in unincorporated Sonoma County.

The permits have been required since at least 1995, and Zane’s fellow incumbents who are up for election, Susan Gorin and Lynda Hopkins, have each paid for the permits to put up their own signs.

So has Zane’s 3rd District opponent, Chris Coursey, the former Santa Rosa mayor.

Zane blamed the oversight on her campaign coordinator, Alan Pravel, who she said hasn’t run a campaign before.

“He simply didn’t know he needed one,” Zane said via text message. “He is filing tomorrow (Tuesday) and we will pay the permit fee.”

Coursey’s campaign complained about the lack of permitting for Zane’s signs.

“Look, if you’re willing to break small rules, what rules aren’t you willing to break?” Coursey said, detailing other claims about Zane’s campaign. “She’s got county employees doing campaign work for her. She’s putting signs up without a permit. She’s the darn government that issues the permits.”

Zane has admitted asking county employees for issue briefs that she has turned around into campaign material — a practice that while frowned upon is not uncommon for incumbents, political experts say.

Gorin’s campaign, meanwhile, documented opponent David Cook’s unpermitted signs along Highway 12 in the Sonoma Valley.

Gorin went so far as to email an official complaint Thursday to Permit Sonoma’s code enforcement office. In a phone interview Monday evening, Gorin said she treats sign requirements seriously.

“I think it’s important for any candidate running for office to really understand the regulations,” Gorin said. “That person is going to be expected to uphold the rules and become a quasi-judicial officer in making those decisions on code enforcement.”

Cook on Monday bought the required permit, and Permit Sonoma officials told him he won’t be fined for the oversight.

“It’s all good,” said Cook, a Sonoma city councilman. “We’re very happy with our campaign. When things like this come up, it proves to me that I’m doing the right thing.”

Sonoma County has myriad requirements for political signs in unincorporated parts of the county, as well as two types of permits. Signs placed in the public right of way require an encroachment permit — and none of those have been sought or granted as of Monday afternoon.

If political signs are placed on private property, a zoning permit is required, according to Permit Sonoma spokeswoman Maggie Fleming.

In the race for the 5th District supervisor seat representing west county, incumbent Lynda Hopkins has obtained the permit. Her opponent, Michael Hilber, hasn’t and isn’t spending money on his bid to unseat Hopkins.

Ballots for the March 3 election went out last week to about 80% of the county’s 276,931 voters who vote by mail.

Zane’s political consultant, Rob Muelrath, who oversees Zane’s campaign, took the blame for the missing permit.

“At the end of the day, it’s on me,” he texted.

County code puts the onus on candidates and their campaigns for ensuring signs are located appropriately. For Coursey, that’s how it should be.

“Where does the buck stop?” he said. “If there’s a sign up without a permit, it’s on her.”

Permit Sonoma Code Enforcement Manager Tyra Harrington in an email that her office has little history of going after violators, adding that the Gorin campaign’s complaint against Cook was the only complaint it had received so far.

Harrington said citations can be issued, and the fine is up to $100 per day, per sign.

Gorin, in her complaint sent to Harrington, appeared to recognize the optics of the board chairwoman weighing in on the matter.

“I apologize for this,” Gorin said in the email. “Just leveling the playing field and asking compliance for all candidates.”

Sonoma State University political scientist David McCuan said political signs are necessary, even if research doesn’t support their use as an effective campaign tool.

A 2015 Columbia University study found a small bump for campaigns using lawn signs – about 1.7%.

“You have to do it as a candidate,” McCuan said. “There’s no evidence it makes any difference other than to make supporters take note and opponents express moral outrage.”